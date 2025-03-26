Bharti-Airtel launches IPTV services across TN

Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched its IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Services across Tamil Nadu enabling best large screen viewing experience to its customers, a top official said on Wednesday.

The new plans come bundled with 29 streaming applications including SunNXT, AHA, Netflix, Amazon Prime and over 350 television channels and Wi-Fi service from Rs 699 onwards.

"Entertainment has long been a cherished and integral part of the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. Today, we are delighted to announce the launch of our cutting-edge iPTV service in Tamil Nadu.This service will usher in a new era of immersive experiences for our customers," said Bharti Airtel Tamil Nadu and Kerala CEO Tarun Virmani in a company statement here.

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers would get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of iPTV plans which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks mobile application.

"With this launch, we are confident of setting a new standard for entertainment solutions that will resonate with the aspirations and desires of the people of Tamil Nadu," Virmani added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB