Bharti-Airtel partners with Blinkit to deliver SIM cards in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit for delivery of its new SIM cards to customers in Chennai within 10 minutes at a fee of Rs 49, the telecom major said on Tuesday.

A first of its kind service by Bharti Airtel being introduced in 16 cities with plans to add more towns over a period of time.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone enabling customers to receive SIM cards at their doorstep in 10 minutes at a convenience fee of Rs 49. Post the delivery of the SIM card, customers can activate the number using a simple activation process through AADHAAR based KYC authentication," Airtel said in a company statement on Tuesday.

"Today, we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers' homes across 16 cities and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities," Bharti Airtel CEO Connected Homes and Director of Marketing, Siddharth Sharma said.

Customers, post delivery of the SIM Card would need to activate the SIM within a 15 day window to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition, the company said. PTI VIJ ADB