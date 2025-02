New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,134.6 crore for the October-December quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 2,876.4 crore in the year-ago period.

India's second-largest telecom company posted revenue from operations of Rs 45,129.3 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25, about 19 per cent higher than Rs 37,899.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company filing to exchanges.