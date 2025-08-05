Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs 5,948 cr, revenue increases by 29%

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 43 pc year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit at Rs 5,947.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,160 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 28.4 per cent to Rs 49,463 crore during the reporting quarter from Rs 38,506.4 crore in the June quarter of the last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel's India revenue increased by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 37,585 crore.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine a telecom operator's growth, in India increased to Rs 250 during the quarter under review compared to Rs 211 in the same period a year ago.