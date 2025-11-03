New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported over twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,651 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 4,153.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased by 25.7 per cent to Rs 52,145 crore during the quarter from Rs 41,473.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel's India revenue rose by 22.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 38,690 crore.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth -- of Bharti Airtel in India increased by about 10 per cent to Rs 256 during the quarter compared to Rs 233 in the same period a year ago.