Bharti Airtel shares climb nearly 2 pc; hit 52-week peak intra-day after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday ended nearly 2 per cent higher after the firm reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit in September quarter of FY26.

The stock went up by 1.89 per cent to settle at Rs 2,112.90 on the BSE. During the day, the stock rallied 2.98 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 2,135.75.

At the NSE, the stock edged higher by 1.73 per cent to Rs 2,110. Intra-day, it climbed 2.97 per cent to Rs 2,135.60 -- the 52-week peak.

Bharti Airtel on Monday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,651 crore in September quarter of FY26, mainly on account of growth in high-paying smartphone customers and post-paid connections.

The company posted a profit of Rs 4,153.4 crore in the same period a year ago. Bharti Airtel Africa too had posted multi-fold growth in net income at Rs 969 crore during the quarter.

Revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by about 26 per cent to Rs 52,145 crore during the quarter from Rs 41,473.3 crore in the same period last year.

The India revenue increased by 22.6 per cent YoY to Rs 38,690 crore after including its share from Indus Towers. The company had reported total India revenue at Rs 31,561 crore, excluding revenue from Indus Towers.

The company's growth on YoY basis including revenue from passive infrastructure has been 11 per cent with September 2024 revenue reinstated to Rs 34,983.7 crore.

The India revenue without passive infrastructure share grew by 10 per cent only.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, of Bharti Airtel was higher than its competitor Jio.

Airtel posted an increase of about 10 per cent in ARPU to Rs 256 during the quarter compared to Rs 233 in the same period a year ago.

Jio last month reported an ARPU of Rs 211.4 and revenue from operations of Rs 36,332 crore in the same quarter. PTI SUM HVA