Bharti Airtel shares jump over 4 pc

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Shares of Bharti Airtel surged over 4 per cent on Thursday, emerging as the top gainer among 30 Sensex stocks.

The stock climbed 4.36 per cent to settle at Rs 1,646.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.75 per cent to hit the record peak of Rs 1,652.65.

At the NSE, it soared 4.37 per cent to Rs 1,646.75.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the 30-Sensex firms.

Rally in the stock was instrumental in driving the markets higher.

A sharp fag-end rally drove the 30-share BSE Sensex to the 83,000 level for the first time. The barometer surged 1,593.03 points or 1.95 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 83,116.19. The index ended at a record high of 82,962.71, up by 1,439.55 points or 1.77 per cent.

The NSE Nifty surged 470.45 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 25,388.90. The benchmark hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 25,433.35, a jump of 514.9 points or 2 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 1.31 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 122.04 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

Meanwhile, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, has inked a pact with Italy-based global operator Sparkle to enhance connectivity between Asia and Europe.

As part of the partnership, Airtel will take capacity from Sparkle on the Blue-Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which will connect India to Italy. PTI SUM MR