Bharti Airtel shares surge over 5% as Q3 net profit jumps more than 5-fold

New Delhi: Shares of Bharti Airtel on Friday morning surged over 5 per cent after the firm reported more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The stock jumped 5.46 per cent to Rs 1,708 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it soared 5.42 per cent to Rs 1,707.55.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,134.6 crore for the October-December quarter of 2024-25, boosted by consolidation of the Indus Tower business and benefits of tariff hikes flowing into the quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,876.4 crore in the year-ago period.

India's second-largest telecom company posted quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 45,129.3 crore, about 19 per cent higher than Rs 37,899.5 crore it posted in the year-ago period.

"Bharti Airtel posts consolidated quarterly revenues of Rs 45,129 crore – up 19.1 per cent YoY driven by strong underlying momentum in India, sustained constant currency growth in Africa and Indus Tower Ltd consolidation effective November 19, 2024," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key financial performance metric, rose to Rs 245 in the December quarter from Rs 208 in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel said that its India business posted a 24.6 per cent YoY increase to Rs 34,654 crore in the December quarter backed by residual flow through the impact of tariff repair in the mobile segment, and strong momentum in Homes business and the impact of Indus Towers consolidation.