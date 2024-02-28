Bharti Airtel switches to recycled PVC SIM cards to reduce green house gas emissions

New Delhi: Telcom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has partnered with technology solutions provider IDEMIA Secure Transactions to switch from using virgin plastic SIM cards to recycled PVC SIM cards.

This makes Airtel the only telecommunications company to switch to recycled plastic SIM cards. "With this migration, the generation of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic will be limited, which will further reduce the generation of over 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in one year," the company said.

"As a brand, we endeavour to align our efforts to adopt various sustainable measures and contribute significantly towards India's ambition to achieve net zero," said Pankaj Miglani, Director, Supply Chain, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 50.2 per cent by FY31, the company added.