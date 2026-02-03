Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Equitas Small Finance Bank ink pact

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd (Bharti Group Company) has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with city-based Equitas Small Finance Bank, a top official said on Tuesday.

By combining Equitas Small Finance Bank's distribution strength with Bharti AXA Life Insurance's expertise, the partnership aims to drive wider adoption of life insurance and strengthen long-term financial preparedness among customers.

Through this partnership, Bharti AXA Life Insurance would offer its range of savings and retirement plans to customers of Equitas Small Finance Bank, a press release said.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance Chief Distribution Officer - Partnership Distribution and Head Marketing, Nitin Mehta said, "Equitas Small Finance Bank has built a strong and differentiated franchise with a proven track record in serving underbanked, semi-urban and rural communities through its wide brand network and digital capabilities." "We are pleased to partner with the Bank, as this collaboration will further strengthen our partnership distribution footprint and enable us to reach customers at scale through its extensive presence," he said.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Senior President and Country Head - Liabilities, Wealth Management and Digital Banking, Murali Vaidyanathan said, "Through this collaboration, we are strengthening our product portfolio by providing customers access to a comprehensive range of life insurance solutions that complement their banking needs and long-term financial planning requirements." The partnership marks a significant step toward deepening life insurance penetration across the country, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets, the statement added.