Bharti Hexacom Q1 profit down 23 pc to Rs 392 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Bharti Hexacom has reported around 23 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 391.6 crore for June quarter 2025-26, mainly on account of higher network operating expenses and government levies outgo.

In the year-ago period, the net profit was Rs 511 crore, as per a regulatory filing.

The telecom operator's network operating expenses increased by about 12 per cent to Rs 522 crore from Rs 467 crore in June 2024 quarter.

The company's licence fee and spectrum charges increased by 22 pr cent to Rs 211.4 crore from Rs 173.4 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations increased 18.44 per cent to Rs 2,263 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,910 crore a year ago.

Bharti Hexacom said its mobile revenues increased 17.8 per cent YoY, driven by tariff repair and a focus on premiumising the portfolio.

"We saw strong ARPU growth, reaching Rs 246 this quarter compared to Rs 205 in the first quarter of 2025," the company said. PTI PRS PRS ANU ANU