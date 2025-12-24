New Delhi: Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus on Wednesday announced a strategic investment in Haier India, a subsidiary of Chinese consumer electronics maker Haier Group - picking up a collective 49 per cent stake in the company.

The size of the deal was not disclosed.

According to a release, the strategic collaboration will accelerate Haier’s growth and expansion in India by bringing together and leveraging the company’s global excellence in innovation, Bharti’s strong standing and resultant networks, and private equity firm Warburg Pincus’ strong track record of scaling brands.

"Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s most prominent and diversified business conglomerates, and Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of global growth investing, today announced a strategic investment in Haier India, a subsidiary of the Haier Group," the release said.

Following the completion of the transaction, Bharti and Warburg Pincus will collectively own a 49 per cent stake in Haier India.

Haier Group will retain a 49 per cent ownership stake in Haier India, with the remaining stake to be held by Haier India’s management team.

"The partnership will bolster Haier India’s ‘Made in India, Made for India’ vision by deepening local sourcing, expanding manufacturing capacity, driving product innovation, and accelerating market penetration," it said.

The new capital infusion will also enhance Haier India’s competitiveness across the entire value chain, it added.

The move comes at a time when consumer appliance market in India is booming, fuelled by rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and increasing penetration of consumer appliances.

Haier India has a wide product portfolio spanning categories such as air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and kitchen appliances.

Over the past seven years, the company has achieved a CAGR of approximately 25 per cent in India, the release said adding this is one of the highest in the industry supported by robust performance across product segments and geographies.

By combining global innovation with local insights and execution, the partnership will strengthen Haier India’s leadership position in the rapidly growing Indian consumer durables segment, the release said.

Bharti said it is pleased to collaborate once again with Warburg Pincus and to partner with Haier to support the next chapter of Haier India’s growth journey.

"The company looks forward to playing a significant role in the evolving consumer durables industry and leveraging the collective strengths of all parties to meet the needs of Indian consumers," the release further said.

Bharti is confident that Haier India will further consolidate its standing as a leading brand in India, powered by global innovations, enhanced customer services, and best in-class experience.

This investment reflects Warburg Pincus’ ability to leverage its pan-Asia franchise, deep local insights, global expertise, and its expansive network to support and accelerate growth for leading companies across the region.

Haier said the collaboration with Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus marks an important milestone in Haier India’s development journey.

"The strategic partnership fully embodies Haier’s approach of `serving globalisation with global capabilities and advancing globalisation through localisation. It brings together the complementary strengths of Bharti...and Warburg Pincus, whose strong franchises across China and India have helped scale many leading consumer and technology companies, it said.

Their combined experience, deep local insights, and global reach will significantly accelerate Haier India’s localised innovation and development, the release said.