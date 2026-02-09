Bhashini migrates to Yotta’s sovereign AI cloud; sees 40% performance boost, 30% cost dip

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) AI-based multilingual translation platform Bhashini has completed its migration from a global hyperscaler to Yotta Data Services’ domestic sovereign AI cloud, a move that has enhanced its performance by nearly 40 per cent and reduced operational costs by up to 30 per cent, top officials said.

The migration to Yotta’s infrastructure marks a significant step in the push for digital sovereignty, ensuring that critical AI workloads and data remain within the country's jurisdiction.

Bhashini is an AI-powered language translation platform developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under its National Language Translation Mission.

Speaking at 'The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues' event here, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said the project was not merely a "lift and shift" exercise but a complete architectural transformation.

He stated that Yotta not only successfully migrated and stabilised the platform but also significantly enhanced its performance by almost 40 per cent, while simultaneously bringing down costs by 20 to 30 per cent.

“Our teams had to re-engineer multiple layers of the stack. We implemented high-performance GPU clusters powered by NVIDIA H100 processors with optimised pipelines for speech and language models. We shifted to an open-source, containerised, and cloud-agnostic architecture.

“We not only successfully migrated and stabilised the platform but also significantly enhanced its performance by almost 40 per cent. We made the platform completely self-sufficient and vendor-neutral. Today, Bhashini is running fully on a sovereign AI cloud stack,” Gupta noted.

He noted that the same sovereign cloud architecture hosting Bhashini is now being adopted across the government ecosystem, including by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Citing the efficacy of the infrastructure, he mentioned DOT’s (Department of Telecommunications) International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System running on the cloud that blocked nearly 1.5 crore spoof calls within the first 24 hours of its launch in October.

Amitabh Nag, CEO of Digital India Bhashini Division, highlighting the platform's massive scale, said it has completed approximately 5 billion inferences since the platform's launch in 2024. The system currently handles about 15 million translation requests daily, servicing customers and use cases ranging from patient-doctor communication to government services.

Yotta Data Services, a Hiranandani Group firm, provides end-to-end digital transformation services, including cloud and AI cloud solutions, data centre hosting, connectivity, cybersecurity services, cyber-workspaces, managed applications, and a broad range of managed IT services.

The company operates its cloud regions at hyperscale data centre parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR).

Yotta has launched Shakti Cloud, a platform that uses advanced AI capabilities, offering enterprises a full suite of AI services, such as AI labs, AI workspaces, and serverless inferencing. PTI ANK ANU