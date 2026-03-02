BHASHINI’s Vidyalekha available on Intel-based AI PCs

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Intel India in collaboration with Digital India BHASHINI Division under Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday announced the availability of `Vidyalekha' on Intel-based AI PCs.

BHASHINI’s Vidyalekha is an AI-powered, real-time translation and transcription tool developed under the Digital India BHASHINI Division, designed to bridge language barriers, specifically in educational space.

"Together, Intel and BHASHINI aim to democratise multilingual AI, making inclusive, device-level innovation accessible to every classroom," a release said.

The integration enables real-time translation and transcription across multiple Indian languages, benefiting students, education content creators, schools and academic institutions, it said.

BHASHINI Vidyalekha is a utility designed to work offline on a laptop to help bridge the language divide for college students, especially those who have studied in their native language, by transcribing English lectures and translating them into the student's language of choice, the release added.