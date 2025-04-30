BHEL appoints S M Ramanathan as Director

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said the board has approved the appointment of S M Ramanathan as its Director (Engineering, Research & Development).

In a regulatory filing, BHEL said it has received a communication from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, informing that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of S M Ramanathan, Executive Director, BHEL, to the post.

"The proposal for induction of S M Ramanathan to the post of Director (Engineering, Research & Development) BHEL has been approved by the Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held today," BHEL said. PTI ABI ABI SHW