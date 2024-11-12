BHEL bags contract from NTPC for Telangana project

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract to set up main plant package of the 2400 MW Telangana supercritical thermal power plant from NTPC Ltd.

Under the contract, BHEL’s scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and civil construction, a company statement said.

BHEL has received a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) from NTPC for initiating the basic engineering work of the main plant package for the upcoming supercritical thermal power plant.

According to the statement, BHEL has emerged as the successful bidder in a major contract of NTPC for the establishment of the main plant package of the 3x800 MW Telangana Stage-II supercritical thermal power plant.

This project further strengthens BHEL’s enduring partnership with NTPC, where BHEL has contributed over 57 per cent of NTPC’s thermal power installations nationwide. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU