BHEL bags order from MAHAGENCO for 1320 MW Koradi thermal power project

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from MAHAGENCO for setting up two units of 1320 MW Koradi supercritical thermal power station in Nagpur.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the main plant package and associated auxiliaries, along with all necessary electrical, civil, and structural works.

The scope also includes the supply of advanced, high-efficiency emission control equipment, a company statement said.

BHEL secured the order under domestic competitive bidding for setting up Units 11 and 12 of 2x660 MW Koradi supercritical thermal power station.

BHEL contributes over 75 per cent to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO's) installed coal-based generating capacity for Maharashtra, and the company is also executing the utility's 660 MW Bhusawal project in the state.