BHEL bags order to install boiler package at Raghunathpur thermal plant

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has bagged an order for installing steam generator (boiler) island package at 2x660 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station (TPS) Phase-II, in Purulia district of West Bengal.

The order has been placed by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) through the international competitive bidding (ICB), the company said in a statement.

BHEL is already executing the turbine and generator package of this supercritical project.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a significant order for installing the steam generator (boiler) island package based on supercritical technology at the 2x660 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station (TPS) Phase-II, in Purulia district, West Bengal.

The scope of work in the project encompasses design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the steam generator island package, and associated auxiliaries along with electrical, civil and structural works.

The scope also includes the supply of highly efficient equipment for emission control.

The company has installed over 75 per cent of DVC's coal-based power generation capacity across the country, marking decades of successful partnership.

Significantly, earlier this year, BHEL had also won another order under ICB, for setting up the 2x800 MW Koderma supercritical thermal power project on EPC basis.

As India's foremost power equipment manufacturer, with over 1,70,000 MW of utility power capacity installed across the country, BHEL continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's energy security and supporting the vision of self-reliance in the power sector.