BHEL bags Rs 10k cr thermal project from Damodar Valley

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) State-owned BHEL on Friday said it has bagged a thermal project worth Rs 10,000 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

The 2x800 MW Koderma Thermal Power Station Phase-II project will be set up in Jharkhand, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project has to be completed in 52 months and the size of the order is Rs 10,000 crore excluding taxes.

The work includes the supply of equipment - boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I, Balance of Plant packages.

Besides, BHEL will do erection and commissioning, and civil works.