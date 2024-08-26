BHEL bags Rs 11K order from Adani Power, its arm

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday said it has secured an order worth over Rs 11,000 crore excluding GST for setting up three thermal power projects.

BHEL on Sunday (August 25) has signed a contract with Adani Power and its subsidiary (Mahan Energen Ltd) for the supply of equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) and the supervision of the erection and commissioning processes for three power projects, a BSE filing stated.

Each project will have a capacity of 2x800 MW and will be based on advanced supercritical technology. These projects are planned at the following locations: Kawai Phase-II and Kawai Phase-III in Rajasthan, and Mahan Phase-III in Madhya Pradesh.

The value of 3 orders aggregates to more than 11,000 crore excluding GST. PTI KKS DR