BHEL bags Rs 8,000 cr order from Mahagenco

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Saturday said that it has secured an order worth Rs 8,000 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco).

The order is for a 2x660 (1320) MW BTG (boiler turbine generator) package of Koradi Thermal Power Station which includes supply of equipment, erection & commissioning and civil works, a BSE filing stated.

BHEL received the Letter of Award from MAHAGENCO on February 7, 2025, for the BTG package of Koradi Thermal Power Station in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, it added.

The order is expected to be completed by 52-58 months from the award of the date of Letter of Award, it added. PTI KKS MR