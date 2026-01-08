BHEL begins supply of underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has commenced supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

The traction converters are being despatched to Kolkata for final assembly of the trains.

To this effect, a flag-off ceremony was held at BHEL's Bengaluru plant, a statement said. Bani Varma, Director (IS&P), BHEL, in the presence of other senior officials, flagged off the first set of traction converters.

BHEL delivers indigenous solutions in power, transmission, transportation, defence and industry. PTI KKS ANU ANU