BHEL commissions hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Haridwar, Jan 8 (PTI) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has successfully commissioned two units of the 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (PHEP-II) in Bhutan.

Executed as part of a bilateral agreement between the Indian and Bhutanese governments, PHEP-II is a greenfield hydro project located in the Wangdue district of Western Bhutan, a BHEL press release said.

Significantly, the Francis Turbine installed in the project is designed to operate at a rated head of 241 metres – the highest for any Francis Type Hydro Turbine in Bhutan.

On commissioning of all six units, the expected annual power generation will be 4,357 gigawatt-hours, the release said.

Unit 1 and 2 of the 6x170 MW PHEP-II were synchronised on December 16 and 17, 2024, respectively.