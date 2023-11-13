BHEL felicitates Jindal Stainless for indigenously developing industrial plates

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Monday said it has been felicitated by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for indigenously developing plates that were being imported from China, the European Union, and Japan.

The company was felicitated at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in the national capital.

"The felicitation was received for developing C276 cladded plates, used in thermal power plants, and alloy steel plates SA387 GR 91 (9 Cr 1 Mo), for application in super critical boilers," the company said in a statement.

Earlier, C276 cladded plates as well as GR 91 plates were being imported from the European Union, China, and Japan, it added. PTI SID TRB