BHEL gets Rs 11,800 cr order from Chhattisgarh genco

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) State-owned BHEL on Friday said it has received a Letter of Intent for a Rs 11,800 crore order from Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL).

The Letter of Intent (LoI) was received on March 27 for EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) package of 2x660 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Plant at Hasdeo Thermal Power station, Korba, BHEL said in an exchange filing.

BHEL's scope of work envisages design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of key equipment, along with complete erection, testing and commissioning of the power station.

The scope also includes the supply of BHEL-made Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) equipment to control sulphur emissions. The LoI has been secured under domestic competitive bidding. PTI ABI ANU ANU