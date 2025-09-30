BHEL gets two new orders worth Rs 13-15K cr

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) State-owned BHEL on Tuesday said it has secured two projects worth Rs 13,000-15,000 crore.

The company has received the notifications of award from M.P. Power Generating Company Ltd. (MPPGCL), BHEL said in an exchange filing.

The orders are "in the range of Rs. 13,000 crore - Rs. 15,000 crore excluding taxes & duties," it said.

The NoA received on Monday is for EPC packages of 1x660 MW Amarkantak unit no. 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura unit no 12 Supercritical Thermal Power Plants in Madhya Pradesh. The EPC works include supply of equipment, erection and commissioning and civil works.

Project completion schedule of each plant within 57 months from NOA. PTI ABI MR