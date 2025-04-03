BHEL, Hitachi Energy consortium bags contract for 6-GW renewable energy transmission project

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A consortium comprising Hitachi Energy India and state-owed BHEL has secured a contract to set up a 6,000 MW, 950-km high-voltage direct current link to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla in Rajasthan to industrial and transport hub in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The value of the order is not disclosed.

Expected to be established by 2029, this HVDC (high-voltage direct current) link will significantly contribute towards the national mission to achieve 500 GW of power from renewable energy sources by 2030, BHEL said in a statement said.

The 6,000 megawatt (MW), 950-km HVDC link can power approximately 60 million households in India.

BHEL, in a consortium partnership with Hitachi Energy India, has signed a contract with Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), to design and execute 6,000 MW, ±800 kV, bi-pole and bi-directional HVDC terminals to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla in Rajasthan to the industrial and transport hub in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, as per the statement.

This is the fourth Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) transmission project contract awarded to the BHEL, it stated.

The company has already executed the North-East Agra ±800 kV, 6,000 MW, Multi Terminal HVDC link and ±800 kV, 6,000 MW Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC link and is currently executing ±800 kV, 6,000 MW Khavda-Nagpur HVDC link jointly with Hitachi Energy India Limited (erstwhile ABB).

For this project, BHEL will supply converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter bank capacitors, MV switchgear & instrument transformers from its Bhopal Plant and Thyristor Valves from its electronics division, Bengaluru.

Besides, the company's Transmission Business Group will design, supply and install the mega size 765 kV/400 kV power evacuation system at the Fatehpur terminal and 400 kV AC sub-station at Bhadla and Bhadla Extension.

BHEL has been associated with major HVDC projects in India since the inception of state-of-the-art technology solutions in the Indian grid, like Rihand-Dadri, Chandrapur-Padghe, Ballia-Bhiwadi, North East -Agra and Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC links, and has established manufacturing facilities for HVDC products up to 800 kV. PTI KKS HVA