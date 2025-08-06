BHEL loss widens to Rs 455 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's (BHEL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 455.50 crore in June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had a consolidated net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, a BSE filing stated.

Total expenses rose to Rs 6,279.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,874.98 crore in the same period year ago.

However, the total income rose slightly to Rs 5,658.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,581.78 crore a year ago. PTI KKS HVA