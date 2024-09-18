BHEL pays Rs 55 crore final dividend for 2023-24 to govt

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday said it has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for 2023-24 to the government.

To this effect, a cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented to H. D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, a company statement said.

The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for 2023-24 amounted to over Rs 87 crore. PTI KKS MR