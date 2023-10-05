BHEL pays Rs 88 crore final dividend to Government of India for FY23

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has paid Rs 88 crore as final dividend to Government of India for fiscal year 2022-23.

A cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by Government of India was presented to Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey by BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal, it said in a BSE filing.

The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for FY 2022-23 amounts to over Rs 139 crore.