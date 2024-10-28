Advertisment
BHEL posts Rs 106 cr net profit in Q2 on higher revenues

BHEL Ltd

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore in September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a BSE filing showed.

According to the filing, BHEL had reported a loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total income in the second quarter rose to Rs 6,695.37 crore in the period under review, from Rs 5,305.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

