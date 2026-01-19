Business

BHEL posts three-fold jump in Q3 profit on higher revenues

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 390.40 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to increased revenues from key sectors.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 134.70 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, as per an exchange filing.

BHEL's total income rose 18 per cent to Rs 8,691.85 crore during the third quarter from Rs 7,385 crore in the year-ago period.

From the power segment, the company earned a revenue of Rs 6,322.36 crore compared to Rs 5,588.45 crore a year ago.

BHEL achieved a revenue of Rs 2,150.74 crore in October-December, up from Rs 1,688.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

