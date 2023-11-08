BHEL reports Rs 238 cr loss in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238.12 crore for September quarter 2023-24.

Advertisment

The company had logged a profit of Rs 12.10 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 5,305.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,418.74 crore in the same period year ago.

The company had also reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.89 crore in April-June period this fiscal year. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU