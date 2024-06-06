BHEL shares jump over 14.50% on receiving over Rs 3,500 crore order from Adani Power

New Delhi: Shares of BHEL on Thursday zoomed over 14.50 per cent after the company said it has secured an order worth over Rs 3,500 crore from Adani Power Limited to set up a thermal power project in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The stock jumped 14.57 per cent to Rs 292.45 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 14.48 per cent to Rs 292.35.

Shares of Adani Power also rallied nearly 8 per cent to Rs 782.30 on the BSE.

It has "signed contract agreement on June 5, for the supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on Supercritical Technology", Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The order's total worth is more than Rs 3,500 crore, excluding the GST, the company added.

The boiler and turbine generator will be manufactured at its Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively, BHEL said.