BHEL shares surge nearly 5% as Q3 profit more than doubles

New Delhi: Shares of state-owned engineering firm BHEL jumped nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after it posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for December quarter 2024-25.

The stock rallied 4.74 per cent to Rs 196.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it surged 4.72 per cent to Rs 196.49.

BHEL on Tuesday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.70 crore for December quarter 2024-25 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 60.31 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 7,385 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,599.63 crore in the same period a year ago.