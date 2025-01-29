BHEL shares surge nearly 7% as Q3 profit more than doubles

New Delhi: Shares of state-owned engineering firm BHEL jumped nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after it posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock rallied 6.56 per cent to settle at Rs 199.90 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 6.84 per cent to Rs 200.45.

At the NSE, it soared 6.55 per cent to Rs 199.92.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 4,282.95 crore to Rs 69,606.45 crore amid a rally in the stock.

In traded volume terms, 13.92 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 380.44 lakh at the NSE during the day.

BHEL on Tuesday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.70 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 60.31 crore during the quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 7,385 crore during the quarter from Rs 5,599.63 crore in the same period a year ago.