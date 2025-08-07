BHEL shares tumble nearly 5 pc after Q1 earnings

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Shares of state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's (BHEL) on Thursday ended nearly 5 per cent lower after the company said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 455.50 crore in June quarter compared to a year ago.

The stock dropped 4.94 per cent to settle at Rs 227.80 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 7.15 per cent to Rs 222.50.

At the NSE, the stock declined 4.85 per cent to Rs 228.18.

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 4,126.24 crore to Rs 79,321.40 crore.

BHEL on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 455.50 crore in June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had a consolidated net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, a BSE filing stated.

Total expenses rose to Rs 6,279.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,874.98 crore in the same period year ago.

However, the total income rose slightly to Rs 5,658.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,581.78 crore a year ago.