BHEL to set up 2,400 MW thermal power plant at Odisha's Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will set up a greenfield thermal power plant of 2,400 MW capacity in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, an official statement said on Saturday.

Advertisment

NLC India Limited, a Navaratna company under the Ministry of Coal, has awarded the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract to BHEL to set the 2,400 MW capacity (3x800 MW-stage I) after inviting competitive tenders, it said.

The contract scope to BHEL includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines and generators for the plant, the statement said.

For the thermal project, coal linkage is available from Talabira II and III mines of NLCIL.

The water required for the project will be sourced from Hirakud reservoir, it said.

The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning in the financial year 2028-29. PTI AAM AAM ACD