Bhilwara Energy to invest Rs 750 cr to set up a rPET resin manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Bhilwara Energy Ltd on Friday announced a Rs 750 crore investment plan to set up a rPET resin manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.

rPET resin manufacturing plants recycle post-consumer PET bottles into rPET resin, which can be used to create new bottles or other products.

Spread over an area of 95 acres, the project will have a capacity to recycle 20 million PET bottles per day and produce 100 kilo tonnes food grade rPET resin annually, Bhilwara Energy Ltd said in a statement.

The project is slated for operational commencement by September 2026.

The company's MD Riju Jhunjhunwala said, the business-to-business project is expected to host the most advanced, cutting-edge recycling technology to ensure superior quality, efficiency, and global compliances.

Bhilwara Energy Ltd (BEL) is a key player in India's renewable energy landscape, driving innovation across clean energy, energy storage, and battery pack solutions for electric vehicles.