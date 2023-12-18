BHIVE Workspace acquires product-engineering firm Praemenio

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Flexible office space provider BHIVE Workspace on Monday said it has acquired product-engineering firm Praemenio to grow business.

Advertisment

The acquisition transaction comprises a composite structure involving both cash and equity, Bengaluru-based BHIVE said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

BHIVE will absorb a 10-member team along with its co-founders Rohit Parab and Gaurav Gandhi.

Advertisment

The acquisition will support the company in areas of financial management, approvals processing, issue identification to lead generation, and understanding decision-making processes to efficiently manage the company's 1.5 million square feet of coworking space across 25 locations and strengthen the fintech arm of the group.

"BHIVE is always on the lookout to identify occupiers' pain points and solve it through our business and technology offerings while joining hands with companies in the ecosystem where we find synergies," Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO of BHIVE Group, said.

Currently, the total co-working portfolio of BHIVE stands at 1.5 million square feet with over 42,000 seats across Bengaluru. PTI MJH SHW