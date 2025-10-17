BHIVE Workspace launches new co-working centre in Bengaluru with capacity of 2,000 desks

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Co-working firm BHIVE Workspace has opened a new centre in Bengaluru with a capacity of over 2,000 desks spread over one lakh square feet area.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has launched a new centre at Sattva Premia, Bellandur, a premium Grade A property on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The company has taken space on rent from real estate developer Sattva Group.

Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO BHIVE Workspace, said the new centre has been opened to cater to the growing demand of premium flexible office spaces from corporates, enterprises, and now from Global Capability Centers.

"The new Grade A center strengthens our position in Bengaluru’s business corridor and offers unmatched accessibility and connectivity through HSR and the upcoming Blue Line metro," he added.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, BHIVE operates 28 centres across Bengaluru and Mumbai, covering 1.8 million square feet of premium workspace. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU