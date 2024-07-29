BHIVE Workspace takes on lease 42000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru from Brigade Group

New Delhi, July 29 (PTI) Co-working firm BHIVE Workspace has taken on lease 42,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru from realty firm Brigade Group to expand its business amid rising demand for flexible workplaces.

In a statement on Monday, BHIVE said it has leased 42,000 square feet of premium Grade-A office space in Garudacharapalya, Mahadevapura.

This marks its second collaboration with Brigade Group, the company added.

The new facility is designed to support 1200+ seats.

Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Group, said, "This new signing supports our strategic vision to enhance our presence across Bengaluru's key business hubs. The location's proximity to essential amenities and transport links like the Metro Station, which is just a minute’s walk away, positions us well to cater to top-tier businesses." This lease is part of BHIVE’s broader strategy to expand our managed office space portfolio by an additional 1 million square feet during the current financial year, the company said.

BHIVE Workspace has more than 27 managed offices and enterprise coworking spaces encompassing over 1.8 million square feet and 46,000 seats. It serves a diverse clientele, including MNCs, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes. The company has a presence in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

According to real estate consultant Vestian, there are more than 8 lakh seats available with flexible space operators spread across more than 1,000 centres in India. There are 50 major flexible space operators.

Flexible office spaces broadly include dedicated desks, hot desks, co-working spaces, and serviced and managed office spaces, Vestian said. PTI MJH DR