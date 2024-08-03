Bhumi pujan performed for semiconductor assembly facility, Himanta thanks PM, Tatas

Jagiroad (Assam), Aug 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that it was a 'golden day' for the people of Assam as Bhumi pujan was performed for the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tata Sons Limited for taking the initiative to set up the semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad.

The chief minister assured the Chairman of Tata Sons Limited N Chandrasekaran that the company will face no difficulty in setting up this industry and the people of Assam will always be grateful for this facility.

''The setting up of this facility will herald industrial development in the state leading to employment opportunities for the youth'', Sarna said after participating in the Bhumi pujan of the facility here.

He said that it was due to the initiative of Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that this facility became possible.

''They had assured us that if the Tatas are prepared to move one step, the Centre will move two steps to ensure the setting up of the facility in Assam'', he said.

Even after decline in insurgency activities in the state, very few private companies were willing to invest in the state but ''I had approached Chandrasekaran, who was then the managing director of Tata Consultancy Services, to become a co-sponsor of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT, Guwahati) and he had readily agreed'', Sarma said.

The Tatas are not new to Assam and they are involved in several sectors like the tea industry, cancer care, health care facilities, automotive and now in electronics, Sarma said.

''The Tatas could have set up this industry in any state of the country but they chose Assam and we are grateful for that'', he added.

The Tatas had given the assurance that local youth will be appointed and already 1,000 girls have been recruited and they are being trained in Hosur, he said.

''When these girls return to the state and work in this facility, they will be a source of inspiration for many more. I am proud to witness this glorious moment as the chief minister of the state'', he said.

The facility is being set up at the site of the closed Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited which was ''a dark chapter in Assam's industrial history but we believe that a new creation is possible from adversity'', he said.

''We are hopeful of a new and successful journey. I am also grateful to the people of Jagiroad for having faith in our government'', Sarma added.

Chandrasekaran said that the facility will not only result in technology-based knowledge, skill development, employment and high-end jobs but will create a semiconductor ecosystem with many companies setting up industries to manufacture different components required.

''This will lead to a thriving electronic hub in the region and as the industry is innovation-driven it will lead to several research and development initiatives'', he added.

He said that they hope to complete part of the project by 2025 and quickly start the operations.

The Tatas are committed to hire local youth with 1,000 girls already recruited and ''we are sure that they will create and shape the future of the state and the country'', Chandrasekaran said.

He also said that former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata has conveyed his best wishes for the project and the people of Assam.

Sarma and Chandrasekaran earlier performed the Bhumi pujan of the Rs 27,000 crore facility.

A 3-D model of the semiconductor assembly and test facility was unveiled on the occasion by the chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation stone of the facility on March 13 this year.

The greenfield project of Tata Electronics at Jagiroad will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and will generate employment opportunities for more than 30,000 people. PTI DG DG RG