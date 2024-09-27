Bhumika Group to build commercial project worth Rs 300 crore in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Realty firm Bhumika Group will develop a commercial project comprising mainly retail spaces in Gurugram with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 300 crore.

Delhi-NCR-based Bhumika Group has developed a large mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan and is also building retail spaces in Faridabad.

In a statement, Bhumika Group said it has signed a new commercial project on MG Road, Gurugram, securing about 1-acre land parcel.

The company will develop this project in partnership with the landowner.

"This strategic acquisition marks the Group's official entry into the Gurugram market, further strengthening its footprint in the NCR region. The overall topline expected from this project is approximately Rs 300 crore," Bhumika Group said.

"We are excited to establish our presence in the Gurugram market with our new commercial project at MG Road. This is our third major project acquisition in NCR in the past 6-12 months, following the mixed-use development in Faridabad, which integrates retail, hospitality, and residential spaces, and our transit infrastructure project with DMRC," said Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.

Bhumika Group, established in 1961, is also into logistics and mining businesses. PTI MJH DR