Bhupender Gupta gets 3-month extension for additional charge as CMD of SJVN

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday said that Bhupender Gupta will continue to hold the additional charge of the company's chairman and managing director (CMD) for another three months beginning August 1.

Gupta, Director (Technical), THDCIL, was initially given the additional charge of SJVN CMD for three months from May 1, 2025 or till a full-time incumbent is appointed.

The Ministry of Power through its order on August 4, 2025, has extended Gupta's term for three months, SJVN said in a regulatory filing.

Gupta is currently serving as Director (Technical), THDC India Limited, with effect from June 9, 2023.

Before joining THDCIL, he was holding the position of Director (Technical) at Punatsangchhu Hydroelectric Project Authority in Bhutan.

Prior to this, he worked as Additional Chief Executive Officer in two subsidiaries of REC -- REC Transmission Projects Co. Ltd. and REC Power Distribution Co. Ltd. as operational head.

During his tenure at REC, he was responsible for the execution, project management, contract management, and consultancy of power sector projects.

Gupta has a vast working experience of around 32 years, out of which for around 29 years he has worked in the power sector and was responsible for planning/design/ execution/contract & project management and operation and management of large hydro projects as well as transmission/distribution projects.

Gupta holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical as well as an MBA in Operation Management.

Before Joining REC Ltd in 2007, he worked in SJVN Ltd for 12 years in various positions and was responsible for the planning, erection, and commissioning of electro-mechanical equipment of 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Plant, the biggest hydroelectric project under operation so far in India. PTI KKS HVA