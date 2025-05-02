Bhupendra Gupta gets additional charge as CMD of SJVN

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday said Bhupendra Gupta, Director (Technical) THDCIL has been given additional charge of its Chairman and Managing Director for three months.

His additional charge comes into effect from May 1, 2025 or till a full-time incumbent is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, Gupta is not related to any director on the company's board.

Consequent to this appointment, Raj Kumar Chaudhary has ceased to hold the additional charge of CMD, SJVN Ltd, it added.