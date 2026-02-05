Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry team visits Sikkim to explore regional trade collaboration

Gangtok, Feb 5 (PTI) A delegation from the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited Sikkim to discuss potential avenues for collaboration and mutual knowledge exchange to strengthen regional trade, officials said.

The delegation, led by its president Tandy Wangchuk, held a discussion with Commerce and Industries secretary Karma D Youtso and other officials on Wednesday.

They explored opportunities for cross-border cooperation, sharing best practices and identifying areas of mutual interest that could enhance industrial development, investment in priority sectors, growth of the MSME sector, and developing market linkages, officials of the state Commerce and Industries Department said.

Both sides emphasised the importance of institutional linkages, policy dialogue, and private sector engagement to promote sustainable economic growth and regional integration, they said.

The interaction marks an important step towards deepening economic ties between Bhutan and Sikkim with a shared commitment to fostering regional and cross-border trade, investment, and knowledge partnerships for long-term mutual benefit, the officials added. PTI KDK ACD