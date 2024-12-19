Bhutan confers royal honour on Indian educationist Arun Kapur

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Bhutan has conferred renowned Indian educationist Arun Kapur, who set up schools in India, Bhutan and Oman, with the 'Bura Marp' (red scarf) and 'Patang' (ceremonial sword).

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel conferred the Red Scarf and the title 'Dasho' upon Kapur, who is currently the director at The Druk Gyalpo's Institute, according to people aware of the matter.

The honour, which was conferred at the 117th Bhutanese National Day celebrations in Thimphu's Changlimithang stadium, is rarely given to non-Bhutanese residents and comes with the honorific 'Dasho' title, otherwise used for senior officials.

Kapur was previously awarded the 'Druk Thuksey' in 2019 for his work in setting up The Royal Academy school, and in developing the Bhutan Baccalaureate educational system.

He headed Delhi's renowned Vasant Valley School for 29 years until April 2020. PTI ANZ DRR