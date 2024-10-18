Bhutan, India discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in hydropower

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan, Lyonpo Gem Tshering called upon Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Friday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on hydropower between the two nations.

The discussion included Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power (HEP) project where both sides discussed enhancing their collaboration to further boost energy production from this project, a power ministry statement said.

They also discussed Puna-2 tariff finalization and future collaboration.

The two leaders explored potential avenues for future cooperation in energy generation.

Lal reaffirmed India’s commitment to furthering hydropower development with Bhutan, noting that "more power means more happiness." He assured full support to Bhutan in this critical area of collaboration, underscoring the strategic and mutually beneficial nature of these projects.

India and Bhutan share a robust partnership in the hydropower sector, with several key projects contributing significantly to Bhutan’s economy and providing renewable energy to India.

The meeting marks another step forward in deepening bilateral relations and enhancing regional energy security through sustainable energy cooperation, it stated. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU