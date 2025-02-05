Bhutan PM skips Bengal Global Business Summit, agriculture minister represents country

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) A minister from Bhutan on Wednesday represented the country at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) instead of Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who was earlier expected to attend the event.

Bhutan’s Agriculture Minister Younten Phuntsho participated in the summit on behalf of the country.

The development came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted at possible interference from New Delhi regarding the Bhutanese Prime Minister’s visit.

"Something is happening in Delhi" over Tobgay’s scheduled visit to attend the eighth edition of BGBS, Banerjee had said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

"As of now, the Prime Minister of Bhutan is coming to Kolkata on Wednesday. But I don't know whether Delhi (Centre) has any problem with it or not... He had confirmed in October last year regarding his presence at BGBS," Banerjee had told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Namgey Thinley, Trade Consul of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Kolkata, had stated on Monday that the Bhutanese Prime Minister would lead a 13-member delegation to participate in BGBS 2025 to strengthen trade relations.

Speaking at the summit, Younten Phuntsho highlighted Bhutan's diverse agro-climatic zones, which make it an ideal location for producing high-quality organic products.

"Bhutan is blessed with abundant renewable energy resources, including hydropower, solar, wind, and geothermal potential, making it a natural leader in South Asia's clean energy transition," Phuntsho said.

He also emphasised Bhutan’s strong conservation policies and investor-friendly environment, inviting green energy collaborations to harness the country’s renewable resources for regional sustainability.

The two-day summit, which began on Wednesday, has attracted delegates from various countries.